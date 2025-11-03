Higgins caught his lone target for four yards and played 35 snaps in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos in Week 9.

Higgins, who had eight targets and 66 snaps last week, experienced a significant reduction in workload and volume due to the returns of Nico Collins and Christian Kirk. In the six games when all the Texans' wideouts have been healthy in 2025, Higgins is averaging 30 snaps and 2.5 targets per game. For now, he's fourth on the depth chart, behind Xavier Hutchinson and slightly ahead of fellow rookie Jaylin Noel, who was limited to 11 offensive snaps and went untargeted Sunday.