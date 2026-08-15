Texans' Jayden Higgins: Sits for preseason opener

Higgins did not play in Thursday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Chargers.

Higgins was joined by Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel and Tank Dell (knee) on the sidelines for Thursday's preseason game, with fourth-year wideout Xavier Hutchinson, Justin Watson and Jared Wayne being the Texans' three starting wideouts. Higgins is coming off a solid rookie campaign, when he caught 41 passes (on 68 targets) for 525 yards and six touchdowns across 17 regular-season games. He's positioned as the clear WR2 for the Texans behind Collins while Hutchinson, Noel and Dell provide depth at the position.