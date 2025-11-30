Higgins brought in all five targets for 65 yards in the Texans' 20-16 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Higgins tied for second on the Texans in receptions while also checking in as the runner-up to his teammate in receiving yards on the afternoon. The rookie had flashed plenty of chemistry with fill-in quarterback Davis Mills over the previous three games -- Higgins posted a 13-135-2 line over that span -- so it was particularly encouraging for fantasy managers to see Higgins establish a new single-game career-high yardage total with C.J. Stroud back under center. Higgins should remain an essential part of the air attack in a Week 14 road showdown against the Chiefs next Sunday night.