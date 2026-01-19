Higgins caught six of 10 targets for 59 yards in the Texans' 28-16 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round Sunday.

The rookie wideout led Houston in catches and receiving yards with Nico Collins (concussion) unavailable, but it was Christian Kirk who caught C.J. Stroud's only TD pass of the day. Higgins put together a respectable rookie season after being a second-round pick out of Iowa State, playing all 17 regular-season games and posting a 41-525-6 line on 68 targets. With Kirk a free agent this offseason, Higgins may have shown enough to dissuade the Texans from bringing in veteran competition for the No. 2 receiver role.