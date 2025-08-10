Higgins caught both his targets for eight yards in Saturday's 20-10 preseason loss to the Vikings.

The 2025 second-round pick made minimal impact in his first NFL game action, catching two short passes from depth QB Kedon Slovis late in the second quarter. Higgins is expected to start for the Texans this season alongside Nico Collins and Christian Kirk in three-wide sets, but the rookie's usage Saturday suggests he still has to earn that assignment, as he took a back seat to veterans John Metchie (5-45-0 on eight targets) and Braxton Berrios (3-33-1 on three targets).