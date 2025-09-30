Reed (ankle) is expected to be activated from the injured reserve list this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This is the first week that Reed is eligible to return, after he opened the season on the IR with a designation to return. If the Texans eventually make it official, Reed's 21-day window will kick in. Once Reed is ready to return to the field, the 2025 sixth-round draft pick is expected to be a backup on defense and serve as a regular on special teams. Reed was initially hurt in training camp during a special teams portion of practice.