Reed posted 12 tackles (nine solo) and a fumble recovery during the Texans' 23-19 win over the Bills on Thursday.

Reed mostly served on special teams over his five games prior to Week 12, but he was thrust into a starting position at safety after practice squad member Jalen Mills started against the Titans in Week 11. Reed took advantage of the opportunity, leading both teams with 12 tackles while recovering a Khalil Shakir fumble late in the third quarter that led to a 26-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn seven plays later. With Jimmie Ward (foot) still on the PUP list and M.J. Stewart (quadriceps) out for the rest of the season, Reed could be the Texans' second starting safety alongside Calen Bullock over the coming weeks.