Reed injured his leg during Friday's practice and will likely miss a few weeks, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Reed was hurt while participating in the special teams portion of practice. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and is likely to miss multiple weeks. Reed has been working with the second- and third-team defenses throughout camp and is slated for a depth role in Houston's secondary as well as a spot on special teams if he makes the squad. Given the timing of his injury. his status for Week 1 could be in danger.