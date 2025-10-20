Reed (knee) was activated to the Texans' active roster Monday.

The rookie safety from Penn State was activated to Houston's active roster Monday after missing the team's first five games due to a knee injury. He's still listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup against the Seahawks, but it appears he's trending toward making his NFL debut in Week 7. If active, Reed is expected to play a depth role in the Texans' secondary, serving as the team's No. 2 strong safety.