Reed (ankle) was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return Tuesday.

Reed has been recovering well from the sprained knee he suffered in early August, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, but he will now be forced to miss at least four games to open the 2025 campaign. The rookie was competing for a depth role at strong safety behind starter Calen Bullock, and Russ Yeast sticks out as the most likely candidate to handle the No. 2 role for the time being.