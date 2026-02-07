Reed registered 14 tackles (nine solo) and one fumble recovery across seven regular-season games for the Texans in 2025.

It was an injury-riddled year for the rookie sixth-rounder, who opened the regular season on injured reserve due to an ankle injury. He made his NFL debut in Week 7 and played mostly served on special teams outside of Week 12 against the Bills, when he started at safety and logged 12 tackles (nine solo) and a fumble recovery. However, Reed broke the metal plate in his forearm the following week against the Colts, an injury that necessitated another stint on IR, though he was activated prior to the Texans' AFC wild-card game against the Steelers. It's worth noting that Reed was the Texans' starting safety for the team's two playoff games in the absence of M.J. Stewart (quadriceps - IR), and the former could be Houston's starter in 2026 alongside Calen Bullock.