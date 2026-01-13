Reed (knee) tallied three tackles (one solo) during Monday's 30-6 wild-card playoff round win over Pittsburgh.

Reed was briefly forced off the field Monday, but per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, he managed to return to action. The rookie sixth-round pick ended the regular season on IR but managed to return to action in time for Houston's playoff opener, and while he could be listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup on the road against New England, it appears Reed will be able to play through any issues relating to his knee.