Texans' Jaylen Reed: Remaining on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reed (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Reed was designated to return from IR on Wednesday and ended the week on a high note with a full practice Friday. However, the rookie sixth-rounder is not quite ready to make his NFL regular-season debut, and with the Texans on a bye Week 6, his next opportunity to do so will be Week 7 against the Seahawks on Monday, Oct. 20.
