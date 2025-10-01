Reed (ankle) was designated to return from the injured reserve list Wednesday.

Reed now has 21 days to be added to the Texans' active roster before reverting to IR. The rookie safety from Penn State has yet to appear in an NFL game after recording 98 total tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and three interceptions during his final collegiate season. Once healthy, he's expected to serve as one of the Texans' top reserve safeties.