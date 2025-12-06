Reed (forearm) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Reed was unable to practice all week while recovering from a procedure for a broken metal plate in his forearm that he suffered during the Texans' Week 13 win over the Colts. A timeline for his return hasn't been established, but his next opportunity to play is Week 15 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 14. Reed got the start safety in Week 13 against the Colts, and in his absence, Jalen Pitre is likely to shift over to safety alongside Calen Bullock while Myles Bryant serves as the slot corner.