Noel caught all four targets for 35 yards and returned one punt for eight yards in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars in Week 10.

Noel was more involved Sunday than in Week 9, when he played just 11 offensive snaps and went untargeted, but that's looking like a outlier. Other than last week's shutout, Noel has at least four catches and four targets in three of the last four games.