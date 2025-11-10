Texans' Jaylin Noel: Bounces back in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Noel caught all four targets for 35 yards and returned one punt for eight yards in Sunday's 36-29 win over the Jaguars in Week 10.
Noel was more involved Sunday than in Week 9, when he played just 11 offensive snaps and went untargeted, but that's looking like a outlier. Other than last week's shutout, Noel has at least four catches and four targets in three of the last four games.
