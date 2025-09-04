Noel could see an expanded opportunity Sunday against the Rams, as both Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios are dealing with hamstring injuries, the Houston Chronicle reports.

Noel could work in the slot if Kirk sits out, while fellow Iowa State rookie Jayden Higgins starts on the outside opposite Nico Collins. If Berrios doesn't play, Noel could also add punt return responsibilities to his ledger. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Kirk is expected to miss 1-2 weeks as a result of his hamstring injury.