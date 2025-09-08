Noel had one reception on two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams.

The third-round rookie failed to capitalize on the absence of wideouts Christian Kirk (hamstring) and Braxton Berrios (hamstring). Noel finished with the lowest output of any player with a reception, while finishing in a tie for eighth amongst Houston receivers in targets. With Kirk expected to return soon, Noel's fantasy prospects appear bleak to begin the fantasy campaign.