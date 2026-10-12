Noel caught all five of his targets for 41 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-3 win over Tennessee.

Noel led the team in catches in the victory, most notably reeling in a nine-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter. The wide receiver has now caught 13 of 17 targets for 227 yards and a touchdown over five contests to open the 2026 campaign. With Houston trading for wideout Marvin Harrison on Sunday, it's unclear if Noel will continue to see the same amount of opportunities moving forward.