Noel hauled in four of seven targets for 77 yards in Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks.

Fresh off of his first career touchdown reception in Week 6, Noel followed that up with a season-high 77 receiving yards on Monday Night Football. The absence of Christian Kirk (hamstring) helped elevate the rookie's role, and it is currently unclear how long the veteran starter will miss. No. 1 wideout Nico Collins (concussion) left Monday's loss late in the fourth quarter, so the Texans may ask Noel to continue serving an elevated role if either starter is forced to miss Sunday's contest against the 49ers.