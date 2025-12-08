Noel caught both of his targets for 12 yards and had one carry for one yard in Sunday's 20-10 win over Kansas City in Week 14. He also returned one punt for 21 yards.

Noel's three touches and 25 snaps were the rookie's most since Week 10. It's noteworthy that he had the same number of offensive snaps as veteran Christian Kirk. Per usual, Noel was a bigger factor on special teams, and his 21-yard punt return in the first quarter dug Houston out of a potential hole and led the team's first score, a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal.