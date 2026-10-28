The Texans placed Noel on injured reserve Wednesday.

Noel is dealing with a case of turf toe following this past Sunday's overtime loss to the Giants and will now be sidelined for at least the next four games after landing on IR. The second-year player had been one of the Texans' more productive wideouts on a per-play basis this season, notching 19 receptions for 331 yards and two touchdowns on 23 targets over just 200 total snaps. With Noel out through Week 12, more opportunities in the passing game could open up for Marvin Harrison, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell and Kayshon Boutte.