Noel could see more playing time and targets Week 7 with Christian Kirk (hamstring) ruled out of Monday's game against Seattle, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Noel is coming off a promising Week 5, when he caught two of three targets, had a red-zone target and scored his first NFL touchdown. When Kirk was healthy, Noel operated as the fifth wideout but he moves up Week 7. The rookie wideout will help fill the Kirk void along with Xavier Hutchinson and fellow rookie Jayden Higgins. Houston is expected to deploy a gameplan that focuses on running the ball, but if the Seahawks second-ranked run defense (79.0 ypg, 2nd in NFL) shuts it down, then Noel and the receivers will take on a greater profile.