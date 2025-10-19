Noel could be in line for more playing time in Monday's game at Seattle with Christian Kirk (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Noel is coming off a promising showing in the Texans' win over the Ravens in Week 5 when he caught two of three targets and scored his first NFL touchdown. When Kirk is healthy, Noel has operated as the team's fifth wideout, but he'll move up a rung on the depth chart in Week 7. Houston is expected to deploy a game plan that focuses on running the ball Monday, but if the Seahawks second-ranked run defense (79.0 yards per game allowed) shuts down the ground game, then Noel and the receivers could take on a greater profile on offense.