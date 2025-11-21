Noel caught one of two targets for four yards, logged one carry for five yards and returned four kickoffs for 96 yards in Thursday's 23-16 win over the Bills in Week 12.

One of Noel's two targets came in the red zone, and the rookie recorded his fourth carry of the season. After a mid-season spike in activity, he's had two or fewer targets in three of the last four contests. Noel's greatest weekly contributions have come on special teams, where he's settled in as the team's primary returner of both punts and kickoffs.