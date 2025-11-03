Noel was untargeted, had one carry for minus-3 yards and returned four punts for 62 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to Denver in Week 9.

Following a couple of productive weeks, when Houston was without wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, Noel was nearly invisible on offense with the top two wideouts back on the field. Noel was reduced to impacting the game on special teams, which he did early in the third quarter on a 45-yard punt return to set up the team's final score. The presence of Collins and Kirk dampened the involvement of both Noel and fellow rookie wideout Jayden Higgins (one target). The loss of starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) may have also played a role. The Texans gained just 87 yards on seven second-half possessions and punted on its final six drives.