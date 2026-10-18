Noel gathered in all four targets for 107 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 34-31 win against the Jaguars in London.

Noel has made much of his mark on special teams through five games this season, including two kick returns for 65 yards and one punt return for two yards in Week 6. However, he reached the end zone for a second consecutive game on a 13-yard connection with QB C.J. Stroud, and Noel's receiving-yardage total easily bested his previous career high of 85 yards, which he managed in Week 4 against the Cowboys. Nico Collins remains the top dog in the Texans' receiving corps, and Marvin Harrison just showed up from Arizona via trade, but Noel appears to have built a nice rapport with Stroud as his second season has gone on.