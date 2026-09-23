Noel caught one pass on five targets and added a 13-yard carry during the Texans' 20-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday. He also returned three punts for 32 yards and one kickoff for 31 yards.

Noel and the rest of the Texans' prominent wide receivers saw a bump in offensive snaps due to the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring), with the former's 48 snaps third-most behind Xavier Hutchinson (65) and Kayshon Boutte (58). Noel's offensive production perhaps didn't match his increased playing time, though he ended up finishing second on the Texans in rushing yards behind C.J. Stroud (29) and ahead of running backs David Montgomery (10) and Woody Marks (eight). Noel is the Texans' primary returner on kickoffs and punts, and he would continue to operate in an elevated role on offense if Collins is ruled out for Week 3 against the Colts on Sept. 27.