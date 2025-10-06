Noel caught two of three targets for 13 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-10 win over Baltimore in Week 5. He also had one carry for five yards, one kickoff return for 31 yards and one punt return for 12 yards.

Noel was on the receiving end of a four-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud early in the fourth quarter that upped Houston's advantage to 41-10. It was the first NFL touchdown for the rookie wideout, who then engendered some ill on the road by mimicking the dance of legendary Baltimore linebacker Ray Lewis. Noel, who has five catches on seven targets for 22 yards through five games, has mostly contributed on special teams as a returner.