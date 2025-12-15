Noel returned one punt for 13 yards and two kickoffs for 108 yards in Sunday's 40-20 win over Arizona in Week 15. He was not targeted on offense.

Noel's 39-yard return on the opening kickoff put Houston in good field position on its first possession and set up a 57-yard touchdown pass. He later returned a kick 69 yards to set up a field goal. Noel's mostly been a non-factor on offense unless there are injuries up the depth chart. Since a three-game spree (11-16-153, one TD) earlier in the season, Noel has eight receptions on 10 targets for 63 yards over the last seven games.