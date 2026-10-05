Noel caught all three targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Cowboys. He added four rushing yards on one attempt.

Despite Nico Collins (hamstring) returning to the lineup after missing two games, Noel remained a big part of the offense, as Xavier Hutchinson was the big loser in terms of snaps and routes. Noel ran just one fewer route than Kayshon Boutte and six fewer than Collins. Through four games, Noel has nine catches for 186 yards on 12 targets. He has a chance to become the Texans' WR2 behind Collins at some point this season, especially if Boutte doesn't start producing.