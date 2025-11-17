Noel hauled in his lone target for 12 yards, returned five punts for 38 yards and two kickoffs for 51 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Titans in Week 11.

Noel has been on a roller coaster for the last five games since Houston's Week 5 bye. In three of those five contests, the rookie third-round draft pick has a combined 13 catches on 17 targets for 175 yards. In the two other games, Noel has one catch (one target) for 12 yards. Noel's greatest contribution has been as a returner; he leads the team with a combined 457 returns yards (eight kickoff, 23 punt).