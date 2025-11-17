default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Noel hauled in his lone target for 12 yards, returned five punts for 38 yards and two kickoffs for 51 yards in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Titans in Week 11.

Noel has been on a roller coaster for the last five games since Houston's Week 5 bye. In three of those five contests, the rookie third-round draft pick has a combined 13 catches on 17 targets for 175 yards. In the two other games, Noel has one catch (one target) for 12 yards. Noel's greatest contribution has been as a returner; he leads the team with a combined 457 returns yards (eight kickoff, 23 punt).

More News