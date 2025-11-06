Noel said Wednesday that his diminished role in Week 9's loss to Denver was the result of personnel packages used by the offense, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Following two productive weeks, when Noel caught nine of 13 targets for 140 yards, the rookie's upward trajectory reversed course against the Broncos last week. He was limited to 11 snaps on offense, zero targets and just four routes run. Part of that was due to the returns of Nico Collins and Christian Kirk from injury, but Noel also cited matchup reasons. He noted the team's abundant use of two-wide receiver sets, which meant more running backs or tight ends on the field. Noel, who primarily plays in the slot, is typically not on the field in such packages. Losing quarterback C.J. Stroud to a concussion also played a role, as Houston shifted to a conservative rush-focused attack that required its best blocking personnel on the field. Stroud has been ruled out against the Jaguars in Week 10, which should limit Noel's role on offense again.