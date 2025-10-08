Houston executive vice president and general manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday that Smith (hamstring) could begin practicing "after another week or two," Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Smith was injured in Week 2 and placed on injured reserve. The rookie served as the third cornerback behind Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter, getting on the field for 21 defensive snaps. Smith also was a core member on special teams. The earliest he can return is Oct. 26.