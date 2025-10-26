The Texans activated Smith (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday.

Smith was designated to return to practice Wednesday, and he earned the questionable tag for Sunday's game against the 49ers after putting together an LP-FP-FP practice log. His activation off IR indicates that he's on track to play Week 8, but his official status may not be known until the Texans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. The rookie third-rounder posted four tackles (two solo) through the first two games of the regular season prior to his placement on IR due to a hamstring injury.