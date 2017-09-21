Play

Allen (ankle) did not practice again Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Allen has not practiced since sustaining the injury in the Texans' season opener and now reportedly could be out a few more games, as well. It has yet to be confirmed by the team, but the 27-year-old doesn't seem likely to play against the Patriots on Sunday, regardless.

