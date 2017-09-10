Texans' Jeff Allen: Hurts right ankle
Allen (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
If Allen doesn't return Sunday, he'll have to recover quickly since the Texans' next game is Thursday in Cincinnati. For now, Kyle Fuller will fill in at right guard.
