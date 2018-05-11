Texans' Jeff Allen: Placed on PUP list
Allen has been placed on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Allen missed time last season due to a concussion but it doesn't appear as though that is the same issue that is preventing him from practicing currently. A starter when healthy, Allen has missed six games over the past two seasons with Houston. Look for Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemete to operate as the starting guard tandem while Allen is out.
More News
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...