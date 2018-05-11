Allen has been placed on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

Allen missed time last season due to a concussion but it doesn't appear as though that is the same issue that is preventing him from practicing currently. A starter when healthy, Allen has missed six games over the past two seasons with Houston. Look for Zach Fulton and Senio Kelemete to operate as the starting guard tandem while Allen is out.