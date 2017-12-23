Allen remains the NFL's concussion protocol and is not expected to play Monday against Pittsburgh, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Filling in for Allen at left tackle will be Julie'n Davenport, the rookie lineman from Bucknell. Houston's offensive line has been makeshift all season due to injuries, which has slowed down the rushing attack. Beware if you're counting on a significant contribution out of running back Lamar Miller.

