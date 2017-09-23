Play

Allen (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Allen did not practice this week and could reportedly miss a couple more games, so this was to be expected. The 27-year-old's status beyond this week remains unconfirmed, but having not practiced since sustaining the injury in the season opener, his chances for Week 4 are likely not optimistic as well.

