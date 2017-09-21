Texans' Jeff Allen: Sits out practice Wednesday
Allen (ankle) did not participate at the Texans' practice Wednesday.
Allen has not practiced since injuring his ankle in the against the season opener against the Jaguars. The 27-year-old could still practice the latter half of this week, but at this point his status for Sunday's game against the Patriots is in serious doubt.
