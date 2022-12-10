Houston elevated Driskel to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest versus Dallas.
Driskel has not seen any action since being elevated from the Texans' practice squad for the first two games of the season. While the 6-foot-4 quarterback never attempted a pass over these appearances, he did tally two carries for 15 yards as short-yardage dual-threat while playing five offensive snaps. It's likely that Driskel could see similar usage Week 14 behind Davis Mills, who was restored to a starting role after being benched for Kyle Allen ahead of Week 13's loss to the Browns.