Driskel was active for Week 1 against Indianapolis, getting on the field for two plays and carrying the ball once for five yards in a 20-20 tie.

In a slightly surprising move, Driskel was activated over Kyle Allen. As a quarterback that's been used in a variety of situations by the Texans, he presents a dual threat to a defense and was on the field for a couple of third-and-short situations. His lone carry produced a first down. It's unclear if his activation was a stratagem specifically designed for the Colts or a permanent shift on the quarterback depth chart. Driskel is currently on the practice squad and can only be elevated three times for gameday, unless he's signed to the active roster.

