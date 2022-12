Driskel completed two of four passes for eight yards and rushed four times for eight yards in the Texans' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Driskel once again worked in conjunction with Davis Mills at quarterback, but the latter put up 24 pass attempts to Driskel's four. The versatile signal-caller appears likely to continue to cede the majority of passing work to Mills in a Week 16 road battle versus the Titans on Saturday afternoon.