The Texans elevated Driskel from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Driskel has been elevated to the active roster for each of the first two games of 2022. During the season opener, he got onto the field for two plays and carried the ball once for five yards. The 2016 sixth-round pick can be elevated three times on gamedays before needing to be signed to the active roster. Kyle Allen was inactive for Week 1 after Driskel was elevated, but it's unclear if that'll be the case again in Week 2.