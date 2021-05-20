The Texans signed Driskel to a one-year contract worth up to $2.5 on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Driskel has a $1 million base salary with numerous potential bonuses and incentives. Given the murky situation surrounding Deshaun Watson's future with the Texans, Driskel's landing spot is more intriguing for fantasy purposes than had he secured a normal backup gig. Behind Watson, it's conceivable that Driskel could compete with both Tyrod Taylor and Davis Mills for reps, while Ryan Finley now appears to be the odd man out in Houston's quarterback room.