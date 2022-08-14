Driskel completed 16-of-26 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns with three interceptions in Saturday's 17-13 preseason win over New Orleans. He added three carries for 17 yards.

Starter Davis Mills played two series -- both were quick three-and-outs -- and backup Kyle Allen (illness) was not available, which afforded Driskel three-plus quarters. It was a mixed bag for the third-stringer, who was the beneficiary of three Houston takeaways but also turned it over three times himself. Asked about Driskel's performance following the game, Houston head coach Lovie Smith reaffirmed the quarterback depth chart as Mills, Allen then Driskel.