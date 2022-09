Driskel had one carry for 10 yards in Sunday's 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

For the second straight week, Driskel was on the active roster ahead of Kyle Allen. He played three snaps and had a 10-yard run on a 3rd-and-1 situation. It's unclear if starter Davis Mills were injured, would the Texans have Driskel to start a game over Allen. Driskel has been used mostly on third downs and hasn't attempted a pass yet.