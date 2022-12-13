Driskel reverted to Houston's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Driskel was activated from the practice squad for the third time this season Week 14. After being used sparingly as a third-down rusher in the first two games of the season, the 29-year-old played the exact same number of snaps (33) as quarterback Davis Mills, as Kyle Allen was ruled a healthy scratch. Driskel continued to play a role as a rushing threat with seven carries for 36 yards while also going 4-for-6 passing for 38 yards. This included a 28-yard touchdown connection to wide receiver Amari Rodgers. With Driskel no longer eligible to be activated from the practice squad this season, he'll now require a permanent spot on the active roster to continue suiting up for Houston. According to Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle, coach Lovie Smith indicated that he's currently unsure if the team will carry three quarterbacks or not moving forward, though he did say the team can't let its roster restrictions "stop us from fielding our best 48 players this week." Therefore, it's possible Driskel could play a similar role if Allen or Mills are ruled a healthy scratch versus Kansas City on Sunday, Dec. 18.