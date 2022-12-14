The Texans have elevated Driskel to their 53-man roster, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
This marks the fourth and final time the Texans can promote Driskel from their practice squad, which means he has earned a permanent spot on their active roster. He split snaps (33) with David Mills in the team's 27-24 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. He was primarily used as a rushing threat, recording seven carries for 36 yards. The 29-year-old also threw for 48 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-6 passing. It remains to be seen how head coach Lovie Smith will handle his quarterback situation going forward, but Driskel could be in line for a similar role as this past week.